360 Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 119,498 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 3.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 836,063 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 58,863 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

