360 Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

