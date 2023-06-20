Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Outset Medical worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Outset Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OM opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,036 shares of company stock worth $1,661,528. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

