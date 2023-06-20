Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.31 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average is $244.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

