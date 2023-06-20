Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average is $365.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.