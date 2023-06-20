360 Financial Inc. Acquires 25,439 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

