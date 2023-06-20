Asset Management Resources LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 8.6% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.