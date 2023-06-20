360 Financial Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $219.58 and a one year high of $259.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.18.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

