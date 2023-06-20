First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.