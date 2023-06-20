360 Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Amundi purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

