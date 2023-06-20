360 Financial Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,242,720,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

