360 Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

