360 Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

