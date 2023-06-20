360 Financial Inc. Has $289,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

