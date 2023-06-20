Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.