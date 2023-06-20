Asset Management Resources LLC Increases Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter.

KRBN stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

