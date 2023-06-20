Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

