HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.54.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

