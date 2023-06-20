Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

