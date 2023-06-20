Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires Shares of 139,122 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,781,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,567,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,629,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

