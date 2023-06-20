Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,425,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

