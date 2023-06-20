Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.