Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 243,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $487,982.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,943,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,241.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 576,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

