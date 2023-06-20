Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
