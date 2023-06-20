Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.