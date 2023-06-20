Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 15,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

