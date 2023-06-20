Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

