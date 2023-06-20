Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

