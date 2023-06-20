Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-Commerce ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 602,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

