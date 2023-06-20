Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kernel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

About Kernel Group

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

