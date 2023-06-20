Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $497.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.59. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.63%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.