Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,895 shares of company stock worth $4,518,940. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 53,812 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,527,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,317,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.