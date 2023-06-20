Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Update

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.
In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $66,138. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
