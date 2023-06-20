New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NJR opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.