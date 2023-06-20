Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 568,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after buying an additional 527,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 205,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

