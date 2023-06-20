Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 281,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,873.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Employers Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 255,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $9,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Employers by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,526,000 after buying an additional 109,450 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Employers has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.