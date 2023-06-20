Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 464,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 17th.
CNTY stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
