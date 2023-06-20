Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 464,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

