E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 16,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Insider Transactions at E2open Parent
In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $206,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent
E2open Parent Stock Down 1.5 %
E2open Parent stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
E2open Parent Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.