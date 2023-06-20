E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 16,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $206,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

