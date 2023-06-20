Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance
Shares of KBWR opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.3686 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.