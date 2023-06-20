Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWR opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.3686 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

