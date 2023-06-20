Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWR opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.3686 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.