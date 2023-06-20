Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 623,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

