Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Increases By 6.4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 78,670,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideanomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ideanomics by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a negative net margin of 258.28%.

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers.

