Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 6.4% in May

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 17,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 669,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 175,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.