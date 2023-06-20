Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 21,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 690.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $19,229,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

