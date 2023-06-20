BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 799,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 663,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

BLU stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 578,586.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

