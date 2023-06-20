Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

