Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $3,361,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.5 %

LANC stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $120.72 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.07.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.