CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 241,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 60.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 353.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Down 5.7 %

CBAT stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

