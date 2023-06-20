Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

