Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Danaos by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Danaos by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DAC stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Danaos will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

