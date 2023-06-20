HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.83.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

