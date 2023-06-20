Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

TXN stock opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.51.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.